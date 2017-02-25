Arizona hires Central Michigan’s Heeke as athletic director

Sports Listen

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The University of Arizona has hired Dave Heeke as athletic director, pending contract approval from the board of regents.

University President Ann Weaver Hart announced the move Saturday. Heeke replaces Greg Byrne, the athletic director since 2010 who left to become Alabama’s athletic director.

Heeke spent the last 11 years as athletic director at Central Michigan after 18 years in Oregon’s athletic department. From East Lansing, Michigan, Heeke played baseball and club hockey at Albion College and earned a master’s degree from Ohio State.

