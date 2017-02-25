Sports Listen

Arizona recruit to be first openly gay scholarship player

By master
and The Associated Press February 25, 2017 7:14 pm 1 min read
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — University of Arizona recruit My-King Johnson is set to become the first active openly gay scholarship player in major-college football history.

“I do feel like when I say that (I’m gay), it can put a target on my back. But whatever,” Johnson told The Arizona Daily Star (http://bit.ly/2lHRRAC ) for a story Saturday.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound defensive end starred at Tempe High School. He signed with the home-state Wildcats after verbally committing to Pac-12 Conference rival UCLA.

The Daily Star said Johnson said he was gay to Arizona defensive line coach Vincent Amey during the recruiting process. Johnson said Amey replied that “we want you to be a Wildcat.” Now 17, Johnson said he was 12 when he came out to his friends and family.

Former Missouri defensive end Michael Sam announced he was gay in February 2014, about a month after completing his college career. Kyle Kurdziolek, a linebacker at NAIA program St. Francis (Illinois) told OutSports this month he’s gay (http://bit.ly/2lRVc2f ). Chip Sarafin, a walk-on offensive lineman at Arizona State at the time, told Compete magazine in the summer of 2014 that he’s gay (http://bit.ly/2lWzWZJ ).

Information from: Arizona Daily Star, http://www.azcentral.com

