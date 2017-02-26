Arizona State stuns Trojans with late rally, 83-82

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State rallied from six points down in the final 30 seconds to stun USC 83-82 on Sunday on Tra Holder’s two free throws with 6.9 seconds to play.

Trailing 82-76, Holder scored on a driving layup with 28.9 seconds to go. Elijah Stewart missed the front end of a one-and-one for USC and Kodi Justice followed with a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 82-81 with 14 seconds left.

Bennie Boatwright threw away the inbound pass and Holder drove the lane and was fouled. He calmly sank both free throws and Boatwright’s 3-point try bounced off the rim at the buzzer.

Justice scored a career-high 22, including a career-best six of nine 3s, for Arizona State (14-17, 7-10 Pac-12). Boatwright scored 22 for the Trojans (21-8, 8-8), who lost their fourth in a row.

The Sun Devils won despite an off scoring night from Torian Graham, the Pac-12’s No. 2 scorer at just under 19 points per game. Graham made 2-of-12 shots and was 0-for-7 from 3-point range, scoring four points.

But he did pick off Boatwright’s inbounds pass that led to Holder’s game-winning free throws.

Chimezie Metu had 14 points and a career-high 13 rebounds for USC. He also sank a 3-pointer from the top of the key at the buzzer to give USC a 48-47 halftime lead. It was his first made 3 in three attempts in his career.

The Trojans broke open what had been a tight game with a 12-1 second-half run, taking a 79-69 lead on Jonah Mathews’ 3-pointer with 5:09 to play.

Holder scored and Metu followed with a dunk and USC led 81-71 with 4:16 left. It was the Trojans’ final field goal of the game.

Obinna Oleka, who scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, sank a pair of free throws and Shannon Evans made a 3 to cut the lead to 81-76 with 2:20 to go.

The Trojans’ last point came when Metu made one of two free throws with 2:08 to play, putting USC up 82-76.

Holder also scored 18 for Arizona State and was a perfect 4-for-4 at the line.

THE TAKEAWAY

USC: It was an awful loss for the struggling Trojans, who looked to have finally snapped out of their recent funk. Since opening the season 14-0, USC is 7-8.

Arizona State: These late heroics are getting to be a habit for coach Bobby Hurley’s team. They did much the same in a victory over Stanford.

UP NEXT

USC: The Trojans return home to face Washington on Wednesday night.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils are home against Arizona Saturday in their final regular season game of the season.