Sports Listen

Trending:

Bug BountyHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysWhistleblowersMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Arkansas-Pine Bluff breaks 3…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff breaks 3 game skid, beats Alabama A&M

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 11:34 pm < a min read
Share

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Joe’Randle Toliver scored 21 points and Arkansas-Pine Bluff snapped a three-game losing streak with a 65-49 win over Alabama A&M on Monday night.

The win also gives the Golden Lions the season sweep over the Bulldogs.

All seven of Toliver’s field goals came from behind the 3-point arc. Jaquan Lynch added 10 points for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (6-19, 5-6 SWAC), which shot only 42.6 percent but hit 12 of 24 from long range.

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018

Quinterian McConico scored 16 points for Alabama A&M (1-21, 1-10), which finished with just three more field goals (16) than turnovers (13). Deederick Petty and Adrian Edwards each had 11 points for the Bulldogs.

Advertisement

The Golden Lions took a double-digit lead on a 3 by Toliver with 17:28 left. A 3-pointer by Charles Jackson extended the Pine Bluff lead to a game high 18, 54-36, with 6:06 left and the Golden Lions cruised to the finish.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Arkansas-Pine Bluff breaks 3…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1911: Ronald Reagan born

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors celebrate touchdown during Super Bowl LI

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended