Arkansas-Pine Bluff breaks 3 game skid, beats Alabama A&M

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Joe’Randle Toliver scored 21 points and Arkansas-Pine Bluff snapped a three-game losing streak with a 65-49 win over Alabama A&M on Monday night.
The win also gives the Golden Lions the season sweep over the Bulldogs.
All seven of Toliver’s field goals came from behind the 3-point arc. Jaquan Lynch added 10 points for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (6-19, 5-6 SWAC), which shot only 42.6 percent but hit 12 of 24 from long range.
Quinterian McConico scored 16 points for Alabama A&M (1-21, 1-10), which finished with just three more field goals (16) than turnovers (13). Deederick Petty and Adrian Edwards each had 11 points for the Bulldogs.
The Golden Lions took a double-digit lead on a 3 by Toliver with 17:28 left. A 3-pointer by Charles Jackson extended the Pine Bluff lead to a game high 18, 54-36, with 6:06 left and the Golden Lions cruised to the finish.