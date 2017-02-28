Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetNavy SecretaryHiring FreezeSecurity ClearanceMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Asia soccer organizers confirm…

Asia soccer organizers confirm new broadcast deal for China

By master
and The Associated Press February 28, 2017 12:07 am < a min read
Share

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The Asian Football Confederation has terminated its broadcasting contract in China with LeSports and awarded the rights to China Sports Media for the remainder of the 2017-2020 commercial cycle.

The sport’s continental governing body said CSM, which already has the rights for China’s domestic league, had secured the rights for AFC-sanctioned competitions including World Cup qualifiers, the Asian Cup and the AFC Champions League.

The AFC said it “no alternative but to terminate its contract with Le TV, which had been signed in August 2015.”

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

“We look forward to working with CSM in the next few years as they are committed to providing the best and most comprehensive coverage of the AFC competitions for the tens of millions of Asian football fans in China,” AFC general secretary Windsor John said.

Advertisement

The AFC provided no details of the new deal, or reason for the cancellation of the previous contract.

Topics:
All News Entertainment News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Asia soccer organizers confirm…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1951: States ratify 22nd Amendment

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Diver explores underwater structure

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6734 0.0059 0.61%
L 2020 25.0931 0.0155 1.04%
L 2030 27.8106 0.0269 1.48%
L 2040 29.8725 0.0349 1.70%
L 2050 17.0933 0.0241 1.91%
G Fund 15.2443 0.0029 0.20%
F Fund 17.6028 -0.0431 0.23%
C Fund 32.7920 0.0381 1.90%
S Fund 43.3981 0.3267 2.16%
I Fund 25.6259 -0.0119 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.