Athletics 5, Giants 4

|Oakland
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|R.Davis cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|De.Span cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brugman cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rggiano cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Joyce rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Crwford ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rosales ss
|1
|0
|0
|1
|C.Arryo ss
|3
|0
|2
|2
|R.Healy 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|B.Posey c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Fdrwicz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Davis dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|H.Pence rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Schrock ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Calixte rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|St.Vogt c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Br.Belt 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Maxwell c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Blnks 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Smien ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Prker lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Wlson rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|A.Slter lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Aa.Hill 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Barreto 2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|R.Jones 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|J.Wndle 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|E.Nunez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Munoz 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|M.Morse ph
|2
|1
|2
|1
|J.Dcker lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Tmlnson 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rdrguez lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Qrecuto 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|36
|5
|11
|5
|Totals
|36
|4
|8
|4
|Oakland
|220
|000
|010—5
|San Francisco
|000
|100
|300—4
E_Olson (1). LOB_Oakland 10, San Francisco 8. 2B_Healy (1), Pence (2), Jones (1). HR_Joyce (2), Belt (1). CS_Wilson (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Graveman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Manaea
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Neal
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Fillmyer H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cochran-Gill
|BS, 0-1
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Castro W, 1-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Naile H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Finnegan S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Francisco
|Samardzija
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Sitton
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Stratton
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gearrin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Law
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coonrod
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Suarez L, 0-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Dominguez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Fillmyer, Samardzija, Sitton.
Umpires_Home, Dale Scott; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Tom Woodring.
T_3:02. A_7,385