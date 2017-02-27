Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetNavy SecretaryHiring FreezeSecurity ClearanceMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Athletics 5, Giants 4

Athletics 5, Giants 4

By master
and The Associated Press February 27, 2017 6:11 pm < a min read
Share
Oakland San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
R.Davis cf 3 1 2 0 De.Span cf 1 0 0 0
Brugman cf 1 0 0 0 Rggiano cf 2 0 0 0
M.Joyce rf 3 1 1 1 Crwford ss 2 0 0 0
Rosales ss 1 0 0 1 C.Arryo ss 3 0 2 2
R.Healy 1b 3 0 1 2 B.Posey c 1 0 0 0
M.Olson 1b 2 0 0 0 Fdrwicz c 3 0 0 0
K.Davis dh 2 1 0 0 H.Pence rf 2 0 1 0
Schrock ph 2 0 1 0 Calixte rf 2 0 0 0
St.Vogt c 3 0 2 1 Br.Belt 1b 2 1 1 1
Maxwell c 2 0 0 0 K.Blnks 1b 2 0 0 0
M.Smien ss 3 0 1 0 J.Prker lf 2 0 0 0
K.Wlson rf 2 0 1 0 A.Slter lf 2 0 0 0
Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 Aa.Hill 3b 2 0 0 0
Barreto 2b 0 1 0 0 R.Jones 3b 2 1 1 0
J.Wndle 2b 3 0 0 0 E.Nunez dh 2 0 0 0
Y.Munoz 3b 1 0 1 0 M.Morse ph 2 1 2 1
J.Dcker lf 2 1 1 0 Tmlnson 2b 2 0 0 0
Rdrguez lf 0 0 0 0 Qrecuto 2b 2 1 1 0
Totals 36 5 11 5 Totals 36 4 8 4
Oakland 220 000 010—5
San Francisco 000 100 300—4

E_Olson (1). LOB_Oakland 10, San Francisco 8. 2B_Healy (1), Pence (2), Jones (1). HR_Joyce (2), Belt (1). CS_Wilson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Graveman 1 1 0 0 1 1
Manaea 2 0 0 0 1 2
Neal 2 1 1 1 0 0
Fillmyer H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Cochran-Gill BS, 0-1 1-3 4 3 3 1 0
Castro W, 1-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Naile H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Finnegan S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
San Francisco
Samardzija 1 3 2 2 1 1
Sitton 1 2 2 2 1 2
Stratton 2 2 0 0 0 2
Gearrin 1 1 0 0 0 2
Law 1 0 0 0 0 0
Coonrod 1 1 0 0 1 2
Suarez L, 0-1 1 2 1 1 3 1
Dominguez 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Fillmyer, Samardzija, Sitton.

Umpires_Home, Dale Scott; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Tom Woodring.

Sponsored content: Agency managers surveyed, many unsure about data storage or how to improve it. Learn more in our next generation data center survey.
Advertisement

T_3:02. A_7,385

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Athletics 5, Giants 4
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1951: States ratify 22nd Amendment

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS secretary visits FDA

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.