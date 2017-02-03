Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Atletico defender Lucas Hernandez…

Atletico defender Lucas Hernandez arrested for striking wife

By JOSEPH WILSON February 3, 2017 6:10 am < a min read
Share

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish police say they have arrested Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez for allegedly hitting his wife.

The 20-year-old French player was arrested early Friday.

Hernandez is considered one of Atletico’s most promising young talents.

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018
Topics:
Entertainment News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Atletico defender Lucas Hernandez…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1848: Treaty extends US borders to Pacific Ocean

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

A Sailor practices proper freefall technique during military freefall training.

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended