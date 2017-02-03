Atletico defender Lucas Hernandez arrested for striking wife

Trending:
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish police say they have arrested Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez for allegedly hitting his wife.
The 20-year-old French player was arrested early Friday.
Hernandez is considered one of Atletico’s most promising young talents.
