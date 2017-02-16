ATP World Tour ABN AMRO World Tournament Results

|Thursday
|At Ahoy’ Stadium
|Rotterdam, Netherlands
|Purse: $1.83 million (WT500)
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
|Second Round
Tomas Berdych (4), Czech Republic, def. Richard Gasquet, France, 7-6 (4), 6-1.
Marin Cilic (1), Croatia, def. Borna Coric, Croatia, 6-1, 2-6, 6-4.
David Goffin (3), Belgium, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.
Grigor Dimitrov (5), Bulgaria, def. Denis Istomin, Uzbekistan, 7-6, (7), 6-1.
Dominic Thiem (2), Austria, def. Gilles Simon, France, 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicholas Mahut, France, def. Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Alexander Peya, Austria, 4-6, 7-6 (6), 10-6.
Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Marcel Granollers, Spain, def. Tomas Berdych, Czech Republic, and Rohan Bopanna, India, 6-3, 6-4.
Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau, Romania, def. Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez (2), Spain, 6-4. 6-4.