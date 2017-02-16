ATP World Tour Argentina Open Results

|Thursday
|At Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club
|Buenos Aires, Argentina
|Purse: $546,680 (WT250)
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
|Second Round
Alexandr Dolgopolov, Ukraine, def. Pablo Cuevas (2), Uruguay, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
Gerald Melzer, Austria, def. Guido Andreozzi, Argentina, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Carlos Berlocq, Argentina, def. David Ferrer (3), Spain, 6-4, 6-2.
Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies
Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. Tommy Robredo, Spain, 6-3, 6-4.
Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini, Italy, def. Nicholas Monroe, United States, and Artem Sitak, Australia, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (2), 10-5.
Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and David Marrero, Spain, def. Federico Delbonis and Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, 7-5, 6-0.
Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, and Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, def. Paolo Lorenzi, Italy, and Stephane Robert, France, 6-0, 6-2.
Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, Colombia, def. Renzo Olivo and Guido Pella, Argentina, 6-3, 6-3.