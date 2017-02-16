Sports Listen

ATP World Tour Argentina Open Results

By The Associated Press February 16, 2017 8:35 pm < a min read
Thursday
At Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Purse: $546,680 (WT250)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
Second Round

Alexandr Dolgopolov, Ukraine, def. Pablo Cuevas (2), Uruguay, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Gerald Melzer, Austria, def. Guido Andreozzi, Argentina, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Carlos Berlocq, Argentina, def. David Ferrer (3), Spain, 6-4, 6-2.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. Tommy Robredo, Spain, 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles
Quarterfinals

Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini, Italy, def. Nicholas Monroe, United States, and Artem Sitak, Australia, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (2), 10-5.

Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and David Marrero, Spain, def. Federico Delbonis and Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, 7-5, 6-0.

Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, and Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, def. Paolo Lorenzi, Italy, and Stephane Robert, France, 6-0, 6-2.

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, Colombia, def. Renzo Olivo and Guido Pella, Argentina, 6-3, 6-3.

Sports News
