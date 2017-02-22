Sports Listen

ATP World Tour Delray Beach Open Results

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 10:35 pm < a min read
Wednesday

At Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center

Delray Beach, Fla.
Purse: $534,625 (WT250)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Second Round

Jack Sock (3), United States, def. Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, Spain, 6-4, 6-1.

Steve Johnson (5), United States, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 6-4, 6-1.

Kyle Edmund (8), Britain, def. Yen-hsun Lu, Taiwan, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

Doubles
First Round

Brian Baker, United States, and Nikola Mektic, Croatia, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, and Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-1, 6-4.

Topics:
Sports News
