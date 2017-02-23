Sports Listen

ATP World Tour Delray Beach Open Results

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 10:35 pm < a min read
Thursday

At Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center

Delray Beach, Fla.
Purse: $534,625 (WT250)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Second Round

Steve Darcis, Belgium, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, 6-3, 7-5.

Sam Querrey (4), United States, def. Jared Donaldson, United States, 6-2, 6-3.

Donald Young, United States, def. Taylor Fritz, United States, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Juan del Potro (7), Argentina, def.. Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3.

Quarterfinals

Donald Young, United States, def. Steve Darcis, Belgium, walkover.

Doubles
First Round

Bob and Mike Bryan (1), United States, def. Jared Donaldson and Sam Querrey, United States, 6-4, 7-5.

Quarterfinals

Treat Huey, Philippines, and Max Mirnyi (3), Belarus, def. Tommy Haas, Germany, and Vasek Pospisil, Canada, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Scott Lipsky, United States, def. Brian Baker, United States, and Nikola Mektic, Croatia, 2-6, 7-6 (5), 11-9.

Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Rajeev Ram (2), United States, def. Purav Raja and Divij Sharan, India, 7-5, 7-5.

Sports News
