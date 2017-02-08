ATP World Tour Ecuador Open Results

|Wednesday
|At Club Jacaranda
|Quito, Ecuador
|Purse: $482,060 (WT250)
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
|First Round
Victor Estrella Burgos, Dominican Republic, def. Andrej Martin, Slovakia, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Renzo Olivo (8), Argentina, def. Santiago Giraldo, Colombia, 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-3.
Thomaz Bellucci (4), Brazil, def. Janko Tipsarevic, Serbia, 7-6 (8), 7-6 (2).
Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions
Nicholas Monroe, United States, and Artem Sitak (3), New Zealand, def. Sergio Galdos, Peru, and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, India, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (8).
Alessandro Giannessi and Paolo Lorenzi, Italy, def. Andre Begemann, Germany, and Scott Lipsky, United States, 7-5, 7-5.
Julio Peralta, Chile, and Horacio Zeballos (2), Argentina, def. Andrej Martin, Slovakia, and Gerald Melzer, Austria, 7-5, 6-3.<