ATP World Tour Garanti Koza Sofia Open Results

|Tuesday
|At Arena Armeec Sofia
|Sofia, Bulgaria
|Purse: $519,700 (WT250)
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
|First Round
Gilles Muller (5), Luxembourg, def. Mathias Bourgue, France, 6-3, 6-2.
Cedrik-Marcel Stebe, Germany, def. Teymuraz Gabashvili, Russia, 2-6, 6-0, 6-1.
Mikhail Youzhny, Russia, def. Marko Tepavac, Serbia, 7-6 (2), 6-4.
January retirement numbers fall short of dire, post-election preditions
Robin Haase, Netherlands, def. Dimitar Kuzmanov, Bulgaria, 6-4, 6-3.
Martin Klizan (8), Slovakia, def. Andrey Kuznetsov, Russia, 6-0, 7-6 (4).
Steve Darcis, Belgium, def. Maximilian Marterer, Germany, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Ken and Neal Skupski, Britain, def. Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 10-7.
Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Alexander Peya (2), Austria, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, and Philipp Petzschner, Germany, 7-6 (8), 6-3.
Radu Albot, Moldova, and Dudi Sela, Israel, def. Tuna Altuna and Cem Ilkel, Turkey, 6-2, 6-7 (3), 10-3.