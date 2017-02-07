Sports Listen

ATP World Tour Garanti Koza Sofia Open Results

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 3:01 pm < a min read
Tuesday
At Arena Armeec Sofia
Sofia, Bulgaria
Purse: $519,700 (WT250)
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles
First Round

Gilles Muller (5), Luxembourg, def. Mathias Bourgue, France, 6-3, 6-2.

Cedrik-Marcel Stebe, Germany, def. Teymuraz Gabashvili, Russia, 2-6, 6-0, 6-1.

Mikhail Youzhny, Russia, def. Marko Tepavac, Serbia, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Robin Haase, Netherlands, def. Dimitar Kuzmanov, Bulgaria, 6-4, 6-3.

Martin Klizan (8), Slovakia, def. Andrey Kuznetsov, Russia, 6-0, 7-6 (4).

Steve Darcis, Belgium, def. Maximilian Marterer, Germany, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Doubles
First Round

Ken and Neal Skupski, Britain, def. Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 10-7.

Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Alexander Peya (2), Austria, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, and Philipp Petzschner, Germany, 7-6 (8), 6-3.

Radu Albot, Moldova, and Dudi Sela, Israel, def. Tuna Altuna and Cem Ilkel, Turkey, 6-2, 6-7 (3), 10-3.

Sports News
