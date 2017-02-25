Sports Listen

ATP World Tour Open 13 Marseille Results

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press February 25, 2017 1:41 pm < a min read
Saturday
At Palais des Sports
Marseille, France
Purse: $658,500 (WT250)
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles
Semifinals

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (2), France, def. Nick Kyrgios (3), Australia, 7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-4.

Lucas Pouille (4), France, def. Richard Gasquet (6), France, 7-5, 6-3.

