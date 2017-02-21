Sports Listen

ATP World Tour Rio Open Results

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 9:00 pm < a min read
Tuesday
At Jockey Club Brasileiro
Rio de Janeiro
Purse: $1.55 million (WT500)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
First Round

Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. Gastao Elias, Portugal, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Fabio Fognini, Italy, def. Tommy Robredo, Spain, 6-2, 6-4.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas (5), Spain, def. Stephane Robert, France, 6-2, 6-0.

Federico Delbonis, Argentina, def. Paolo Lorenzi (7), Italy, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Pablo Carreno Busta (4), Spain, def. Joao Souza, Brazil, 6-3, 6-2.

Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, def. Carlos Berlocq, Argentina, 6-2, 6-3.

Victor Estrella Burgos, Dominican Republic, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, 6-2, 7-5.

Alexandr Dolgopolov, Ukraine, def. David Ferrer (6), Spain, 6-4, 6-4.

Thomaz Bellucci, Brazil, def. Kei Nishikori (5), Japan, 6-4, 6-3.

Dominic Thiem (2), Austria, def. Janko Tipsarevic, Serbia, 6-4, 7-5.

Sports News
