ATP World Tour Rio Open Results

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press February 26, 2017
Sunday
At Jockey Club Brasileiro
Rio de Janeiro
Purse: $1.55 million (WT500)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
Championship

Dominic Thiem (2), Austria, def. Pablo Carreno Busta (4), Spain, 7-5, 6-4.

