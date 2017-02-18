Austin Peay beats SIUE for Loo’s 500th win

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — John Murry scored 25 points with a career-high four 3-pointers, Kenny Jones had 20 points, and Austin Peay held off SIU-Edwardsville 92-84 on Saturday night for coach Dave Loo’s 500th career win.
Trailing by 14 at halftime, SIUE rallied in the second half on a 9-2 run capped by Jalen Henry’s jumper and closed to 76-72 on Josh White’s layup with 4:54 to go. Henry’s free throw made it a three-point game, 81-78, with 2:13 to go, but the Governors pulled away on a 3 by Murry and a jumper by Clayton. The Cougars got no closer than six the rest of the way.
Austin Peay never trailed and led 54-37 at halftime behind Jones’ 15 points and Dre’Kalo Clayton’s 10 after holding the Cougars to 40.7 percent shooting from the floor.
Clayton scored a career-high 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Josh Robinson had 11 points and seven assists for the Governors (10-18, 6-8 Ohio Valley Conference).
Henry scored 21 points for the Cougars (5-24, 0-15).