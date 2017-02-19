Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Baker, Portley lead Saint…

Baker, Portley lead Saint Peter’s past Fairfield, 74-55

By The Associated Press February 19, 2017 4:24 pm < a min read
Share

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Cavon Baker and Antwon Portley each hit 4 of 5 from 3-point range and scored 14 points apiece to help Saint Peter’s beat Fairfield 74-55 on Sunday for the Peacocks’ fifth win in a row.

Trevis Wyche and Samuel Idowu each scored 11 for Saint Peter’s (16-12, 12-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). The Peacocks hit a season-high 15 3-pointers on 25 attempts and shot 54 percent overall to maintain at least a share of second place in the conference standings.

Portley hit back-to-back 3s to spark a 17-6 run that gave Saint Peter’s a 32-21 lead with 2:29 left in the half. Baker and Idowu each added 3-pointers during that stretch and Fairfield trailed by double figures the rest of the way. Chazz Patterson’s 3 with 1:32 to play gave the Peacocks their biggest lead, 74-51.

January retirement numbers fall short of dire, post-election predictions.

Tyler Nelson and Jonathan Kasibabu scored 13 points apiece for Fairfield (14-12, 9-8). The Stags had their three-game win streak snapped and fell to sixth in the conference standings. The top five teams earn a first-round bye in the MAAC Tournament, which begins March 2.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Baker, Portley lead Saint…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1801: House breaks Electoral College tie, Jefferson elected president

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Bye bye, Bao Bao

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended