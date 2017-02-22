Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceDoDSocial mediaFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Bangladesh rolls out welcome…

Bangladesh rolls out welcome for unusual sport on skates

By JULHAS ALAM February 22, 2017 11:43 pm 1 min read
Share

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — If basketball and soccer had a baby and put it on skates, it might look like roll ball, a little-known sport whose top performers worldwide vied for the championship in Bangladesh over the past week.

Played on a basketball court, with a small soccer-type goal in lieu of a basket, roll ball requires players on roller skates to dribble and pass a basketball-sized ball as they try to score.

Some 750 competitors from 40 countries, including hosts Bangladesh, participated in the meet at three venues in Dhaka, the capital. Most were from Asia or Africa, but Europe, South America and the South Pacific island nation of Fiji were also represented. All participating nations sent men’s teams and 27 sent women.

Sponsored content: Agency managers surveyed, many unsure about data storage or how to improve it. Learn more in our next generation data center survey.

Uganda had initially been expected to host the fourth Roll Ball World Cup, but Bangladesh stepped in after the African nation declined it, said Ahmed Asiful Hasan, general secretary of the Bangladesh Roller Skating Federation.

Advertisement

“This is a little known game in the country. Hosting such a big tournament gives us an opportunity to make it known,” he said. “The amount of support we got from the government’s top level and the public is amazing.”

Roll ball originated in neighboring India, as the results might suggest. In the finals Wednesday, both the Indian men and women won their respective championships, in each case defeating teams from Iran.

Bangladesh’s men reached the semifinals, and team captain Mohammad Asif Iqbal said his country’s hosting of the tournament will help the sport grow.

“Roll ball is now a known game in Bangladesh and it has good prospect in the future,” he said.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Bangladesh rolls out welcome…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1732: George Washington born

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Live-fire exercise on the USS Bataan

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6605 0.0001 0.61%
L 2020 25.0707 -0.0027 1.04%
L 2030 27.7800 -0.0065 1.48%
L 2040 29.8366 -0.0094 1.70%
L 2050 17.0719 -0.0068 1.91%
G Fund 15.2394 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.5464 0.0120 0.23%
C Fund 32.6799 -0.0318 1.90%
S Fund 43.2654 -0.1702 2.16%
I Fund 25.7181 0.0575 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.