Barford, Arkansas beat No. 21 Gamecocks 83-76

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Jaylen Barford tied his career high with 23 points and Arkansas got its first road win over a ranked opponent in almost three years with an 83-76 victory over No. 21 South Carolina on Wednesday night.
Dusty Hannahs added 20 points for the Razorbacks (19-7, 8-5 Southeastern Conference) including nine straight after the Gamecocks had cut a 10-point deficit to 55-54 with less than 11 minutes remaining to restore the margin. South Carolina (20-6, 10-3) closed to 77-76 on PJ Dozier’s layin with 1:04 to go. But Manuale Watkins hit a running jumper that rattled home with 29.3 seconds left as the shot clock sounded.
Moses Kingsley blocked Sindarius Thornwell’s shot and Arkansas held on.
Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions
Thornwell had another monster game for South Carolina with 27 points. But like his 44-point, 21-rebound effort last week in a four-overtime home loss to Alabama, it was not enough. The Gamecocks dropped a game behind SEC leaders No. 13 Kentucky and No. 15 Florida in the race for a league title.