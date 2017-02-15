Barford, Arkansas beat No. 21 Gamecocks 83-76

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Jaylen Barford tied his career high with 23 points and Arkansas got its first road win over a ranked opponent in almost three years with an 83-76 victory over No. 21 South Carolina on Wednesday night.

Dusty Hannahs added 20 points for the Razorbacks (19-7, 8-5 Southeastern Conference) including nine straight after the Gamecocks had cut a 10-point deficit to 55-54 with less than 11 minutes remaining to restore the margin. South Carolina (20-6, 10-3) closed to 77-76 on PJ Dozier’s layin with 1:04 to go. But Manuale Watkins hit a running jumper that rattled home with 29.3 seconds left as the shot clock sounded.

Moses Kingsley blocked Sindarius Thornwell’s shot and Arkansas held on.

Thornwell had another monster game for South Carolina with 27 points. But like his 44-point, 21-rebound effort last week in a four-overtime home loss to Alabama, it was not enough. The Gamecocks dropped a game behind SEC leaders No. 13 Kentucky and No. 15 Florida in the race for a league title.