Beck’s go-ahead putback with 3.5 left lifts Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Elijah Wilson and Demario Beck each scored 15 points, and Beck had the go-ahead putback with 3.5 seconds left to help Coastal Carolina beat Georgia State 65-64 on Monday night.

Wilson was fouled on a 3-pointer and hit all of the free throws to tie it at 62-all with 1:32 to go. At the other end, Isaiah Williams hit two at the stripe to give Georgia State the lead.

Beck drew contact on a low-post move and hit 1 of 2 free throws with 53.4 seconds left to cut it to 64-63. After a Georgia State miss and with the shot clock off, Jaylen Shaw’s 3-pointer was off but Beck was there to put back the miss.

With 3.5 to go, a long inbounds pass was deflected out of bounds and the Panthers got the ball back with 1.5 to go, but Williams’ 3 was off the mark.

Beck grabbed nine rebounds and Wilson made four 3-pointers for Coastal Carolina (13-13, 8-5 Sun Belt).

Jeremy Hollowell led Georgia State (16-9, 9-4) with 16 points and Williams finished with 14.