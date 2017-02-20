Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Bellis beats Putintseva in…

Bellis beats Putintseva in Dubai in 1st match of season

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 7:46 am < a min read
Share

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — American teenager Cici Bellis advanced to the second round at the Dubai Tennis Championships by beating 17th-seeded Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan 6-1, 7-5 Monday in her first official match of the season.

Bellis, who was sidelined with injuries before attempting to qualify for the tournament in Qatar last week, only allowed Putintseva to hold serve once in the first set. But Bellis trailed 5-0 in the second set before winning the final seven games.

“I got myself in a bit of trouble in the second set, but I’m glad I got out of it,” Bellis said. “I just thought to myself, stick to my game plan, just keep steady, I can come back.”

January retirement numbers fall short of dire, post-election predictions.

Olympic champion Monica Puig also advanced, beating Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Advertisement

“In the first round I think it’s good to have a match that pushes you a little bit, so then you start getting into the rhythm,” Puig said. “She’s a very tricky opponent. You really have to be on your toes in every point in the match.”

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Bellis beats Putintseva in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1792: Washington signs Postal Service Act

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Airman tracks fuel usage

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended