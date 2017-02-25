Sports Listen

Belmont holds off Tennessee State 68-63

February 25, 2017
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Evan Bradds scored 22 points on 10-of-10 shooting, Amanze Egekeze scored 15 and grabbed eight rebounds, and Belmont beat Tennessee State 68-63 on Saturday night to win its fourth straight.

Taylor Barnette scored 13 and Austin Luke added 11 for the Bruins (22-5, 15-1), who entered the game Ohio Valley Conference regular season champions.

Belmont led 32-31 early in the second half on a dunk by Bradds, then pulled ahead 43-35 on Barnette’s 3-pointer. TSU closed to 45-44 on Wayne Martin’s 3-pointer, then led 46-45 on Ken’Darrius Hamilton’s layup. After two ties, Belmont scored seven straight and led 57-52 on Barnette’s free throw with 2:21 left before TSU closed to 62-58 on Martin’s layup.

Tahjere McCall’s 3-point play pulled TSU within 64-61 with 30 seconds to go, then Darreon Reddick made it a one-point game, 64-63, with two free throws. Austin Luke hit two from the line for a 66-63 Belmont lead, and TSU’s McCall missed a 3 with five seconds left.

Martin scored 20 points for TSU (17-12, 8-8), which has lost three straight and entered fourth in conference standings.

