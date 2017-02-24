Benn’s goal breaks tie in 3rd, Stars beat Coyotes 5-2

DALLAS (AP) — Jamie Benn scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period, and the Dallas Stars beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Friday night.
Jordie Benn sent a long pass to his brother at the left side of the net. Jamie Benn took the puck behind the cage and scored on a wraparound before Arizona goalie Louis Domingue could move across to the right.
The Coyotes twice took a one-goal lead. Radim Vrbata scored in the first period and Martin Hanzal in the second on an assist from Vrbata.
Dallas replied with a goal by Devin Shore in the first period and another by John Klingberg on the power play to tie the game at 2 after two periods.
Lauri Korpikoski and Cody Eakin added third-period goals for Dallas.
Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen made 25 saves, while Domingue had 32.
Jamie Benn and Shore each had a goal and an assist for Dallas. Esa Lindell had two assists.
Vrbata scored on a slap shot at 7:06 of the first period, taking a pass in the slot from Max Domi for the one-timer.
Shore tied it at 14:12 with a wrist shot into the upper left part of the net from the top of the slot. Jiri Hudler set up Shore with a pass across from the right side.
The Stars outshot Arizona 12-8 in the first period.
Hanzal gave the Coyotes another one-goal lead at 13:39 of the second after the puck hit high on the glass behind the net. Hanzal picked it up on the right side just across the goal line, turned and put in a sharp-angle shot off the left post.
Dallas tied the game again on its fourth power play. Klingberg took a pass in the slot from Jason Spezza and beat Domingue with a wrist shot.
NOTES: Arizona’s Luke Schenn prevented a goal with five minutes left in the second period. Brett Ritchie’s shot at first was ruled a goal, but a review showed that Schenn hooked the puck with his stick and knocked it away before it crossed the goal line. . Vrbata has one point in each of his last eight games (three goals, five assists). . Hanzal’s goal was his 16th of the season, tying his career high. . Coyotes goalie Mike Smith was sick, so Arizona called up 20-year-old Adin Hill from Tucson of the AHL as an emergency replacement. . Klingberg played in his 200th NHL game. . Spezza’s assist was his 100th for Dallas. . Jamie Benn’s goal was his 21st, tying him for the team lead with Patrick Eaves, who was traded to Anaheim on Friday, and Tyler Seguin. . Lehtonen is 14-4-4 against the Coyotes in his career.
UP NEXT
Coyotes: Return home to face Buffalo on Sunday.
Stars: Play the third of five straight home games vs. Boston on Sunday.