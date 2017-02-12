Big Ten Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota
|9
|3
|0
|0
|27
|52
|40
|18
|8
|2
|Wisconsin
|8
|4
|0
|0
|24
|47
|37
|15
|10
|1
|Penn St.
|7
|4
|1
|0
|22
|45
|36
|18
|6
|2
|Ohio St.
|5
|6
|1
|1
|17
|48
|44
|14
|8
|6
|Michigan
|2
|8
|2
|2
|10
|31
|51
|9
|14
|3
|Michigan St.
|2
|8
|2
|0
|8
|30
|45
|6
|17
|3
___
Michigan 4, Michigan St. 4, Michigan wins shootout 1-0
Ohio St. 5, Minnesota 4
Penn St. 6, Wisconsin 3
Michigan St. 4, Michigan 1
Minnesota 6, Ohio St. 5
Penn St. 5, Wisconsin 2
Minnesota at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Michigan St., 7:05 p.m.
Michigan at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Ohio St. at Michigan St., 7:05 p.m.
Michigan at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Penn St., 8 p.m.