Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceEducation Dept.CybersecurityFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Big Ten Glance

Big Ten Glance

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 12:08 pm < a min read
Share
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Minnesota 9 3 0 0 27 52 40 18 8 2
Wisconsin 8 4 0 0 24 47 37 15 10 1
Penn St. 7 4 1 0 22 45 36 18 6 2
Ohio St. 5 6 1 1 17 48 44 14 8 6
Michigan 2 8 2 2 10 31 51 9 14 3
Michigan St. 2 8 2 0 8 30 45 6 17 3

___

Friday’s Games

Michigan 4, Michigan St. 4, Michigan wins shootout 1-0

Ohio St. 5, Minnesota 4

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Penn St. 6, Wisconsin 3

Advertisement
Saturday’s Games

Michigan St. 4, Michigan 1

Minnesota 6, Ohio St. 5

Penn St. 5, Wisconsin 2

Friday, Feb. 17

Minnesota at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Michigan St., 7:05 p.m.

Michigan at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

Ohio St. at Michigan St., 7:05 p.m.

Michigan at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Penn St., 8 p.m.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Big Ten Glance
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Sec. of War Lindley M. Garrison resigns

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard clears path at base in Newburgh, New York

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended