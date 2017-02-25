Sports Listen

Bjoergen wins record 15th world cross-country ski title

February 25, 2017
LAHTI, Finland (AP) — Marit Bjoergen won a record 15th world championship gold medal in cross-country skiing on Saturday with victory in a 15-kilometer skiathlon.

The Norwegian broke away with Finland’s Krista Parmakoski before dominating the final sprint to win by 4.8 seconds. Charlotte Kalla of Sweden was third, 32 seconds behind Bjoergen.

The 36-year-old Bjoergen is the most successful cross-country skier — male or female — in world championship history. She is a specialist at the skiathlon, which is raced half in classic style and half in freestyle.

Bjoergen has now won three world championship skiathlons and five of the last six at major championships, including two Olympic golds.

She returned to competition this winter from a break to have her first child.

