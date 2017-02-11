Sports Listen

Blackbirds go free-throw route to beat FDU, tie for second

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 7:04 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Iverson Fleming, Jerome Frink and Raiquan Clark scored 12 points each and LIU Brooklyn went the final 5½ minutes without a field goal but used free throws to defeat Fairleigh Dickinson 75-69 on Saturday and join the Knights in a second-place tie in the Northeast Conference.

Nura Zanna added 10 points for the Blackbirds (16-11, 9-5), including LIU’s final basket, a layup for a 62-59 lead. The Blackbirds took only two more shots but made 13 of 15 free throws after sinking only 6 of 15 earlier in the half.

Two Fleming free throws broke the final tie and started an 8-2 run in the final minute.

LIU finished 22 of 33 at the line to 12 of 14 for FDU. LIU had the game’s largest lead of 14 in the first half and led 37-30 at halftime.

Darnell Edge scored 19 points to lead FDU (11-14, 9-5).

The Knights and Blackbirds trail Mount St. Mary’s by three games.

Sports News
