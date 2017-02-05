Blues’ Fabbri out for rest of season with ACL injury in knee

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues forward Robby Fabbri will miss the rest of the season with a left knee injury.

The team announced Sunday that Fabbri is out with an ACL injury. St. Louis recalled Magnus Paajarvi and Kenny Agostino from Chicago of the American Hockey League.

Fabbri was checked into the boards by Pittsburgh’s Carter Rowney during the first period Saturday night and went to the ice. Fabbri put no pressure on his left leg as he left.

The long-term injury is another blow to the Blues, who have lost six of their past eight games and fired coach Ken Hitchcock last week. The 21-year-old Fabbri had 11 goals and 18 assists for 29 points in 51 games this season.