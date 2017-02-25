Bohannon scores 24 to help Iowa beat No. 24 Maryland 83-69

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Freshman Jordan Bohannon scored a career-high 24 points, hitting 8 of 10 3-pointers, to help Iowa breeze past fading No. 24 Maryland 83-69 Saturday night.

Tyler Cook had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawkeyes (16-13, 8-8 Big Ten), who improved to 2-7 on the road this season. Iowa led by seven at halftime and erased any shred of suspense by taking a 16-point lead with 10:28 remaining.

The Hawkeyes went 16 for 26 beyond the arc in avenging a home loss to Maryland on Jan. 19.

Bohannon came in averaging 9.2 points per game and shooting 37 percent from 3-point range. Cook, who’s also a freshman, scored only eight points in the first meeting between the teams.

Advertisement

Kevin Huerter scored 13 points for Maryland (22-7, 10-6). Since opening 20-2, the Terrapins have lost five of seven and three in a row.

Eager to rebound from a home loss to Minnesota, the Terrapins came out flat against an Iowa team that had beaten only Rutgers on the road.

Maryland’s biggest lead was two points, and the Terps never led after relinquishing a 24-23 advantage midway in the first half.

Maryland went 11 for 34 from 3-point range and took only nine free throws.

Cook scored 15 points and Bohannon drilled four 3-pointers to help Iowa take a 47-40 halftime lead.

The Hawkeyes went 8 for 12 from beyond the arc, outrebounded Maryland 20-14 and limited standout guard Melo Trimble to three points on 1-for-5 shooting.

Huerter opened the second half with a 3-pointer to give the crowd hopes of a comeback, but Bohannon nailed three 3s in a 10-1 spurt that made it 58-44.

Trimble finished with 10 points, going 1 for 9 from beyond the arc.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The Hawkeyes proved they can beat a decent team on the road, although Maryland has been struggling at home and away lately.

Maryland: The Terps need to right the ship in a hurry. They’ve dropped in the Big Ten standings and are sure to fall out of the Top 25 in the next poll.

UP NEXT

Iowa: The Hawkeyes travel to Wisconsin on March 2 for their only regular-season meeting with the Badgers.

Maryland: The Terrapins face Rutgers on the road Tuesday night. Maryland beat the Scarlet Knights 67-55 on Jan. 24.