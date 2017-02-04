Booker nets 33, hits winning jumper to lift Suns over Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Devin Booker scored 33 points and hit the game-winning jumper at the buzzer, giving the Phoenix Suns a 105-103 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.

Booker banked in a 20-foot fadeaway over Matt Barnes to snap Phoenix’s five-game losing streak. The Suns had dropped their previous four meetings with Sacramento.

DeMarcus Cousins had a triple-double with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists for the Kings. Darren Collison scored 19 points, and Ty Lawson and Ben McLemore added 18 apiece. Sacramento has lost three straight games and is 8-14 at home.

It was Cousins’ sixth career triple-double and second this season.

TJ Warren had 21 points and Eric Bledsoe scored 20 for the Suns. Brandon Knight added 12.

Booker, who had 15 points in the third quarter, has scored 20 or more in 15 straight games.