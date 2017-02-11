Booker scores 27 points, Suns roll past Bulls 115-97

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 27 points, Eric Bledsoe added 23 and the Phoenix Suns rolled past the Chicago Bulls 115-97 on Friday night.

Jimmy Butler scored 20 and Dwyane Wade 18 for the Bulls, who were coming off a 31-point loss at Golden State two nights earlier.

The Suns, with the second-worst record in the NBA, snapped a three-game losing streak and won for just the second time in 10 games.

Butler played despite a bruised right heel, and Wade had an upper respiratory illness.

Chicago has lost three of four, with one stop remaining on a six-game road trip.

T.J. Warren scored 16 and Alan Williams had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Phoenix.

Phoenix was up by 13 at halftime, led by 14 in the third quarter and opened a 20-point advantage down the stretch in the fourth.

Chicago had an early 25-16 lead but the Suns finished the first quarter on a 12-1 run. Booker’s 3-pointer with two seconds left put Phoenix up 28-26 after one.

The Bulls came back to lead 37-33 on Wade’s 3-pointer, but the Suns outscored Chicago 23-6 over the final 8:41 of the first half to lead 56-43 at the break.

The Suns had a 30-12 advantage on points in the paint through the first two quarters, and 11-2 on fast-break points.

The Bulls opened the second half with a 9-2 spurt to cut the margin to 58-52, but Bledsoe responded with a three-point play and P.J. Tucker’s 3-pointer gave Phoenix a 59-45 lead with 4:40 left in the third quarter.

Chicago scored the first two points of the fourth to get within eight, but never got closer.

Booker’s 3 capped a 15-4 run that gave Phoenix its biggest lead, 109-89, with 2:58 to play.

CENTER SHORTAGE

Phoenix center Tyson Chandler sprained his right ankle with 3:50 to play in the first half and did not return. The Suns already were without Chandler’s backup, Alex Len, who was suspended by the NBA for one game for leaving the bench during an altercation with the Grizzlies in Memphis on Wednesday night. Their absences meant extra playing time for Williams, a third-stringer who made the most of his 24 minutes on the court.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Fell to 26-28. … Chicago missed 13 of its last 16 shots in the first half. … The Bulls hadn’t played Phoenix in 15 months. The Suns won that game in Chicago 103-101 by scoring the final seven points. … The Bulls host the Suns in two weeks.

Suns: Phoenix is 11-7 against Eastern Conference teams, including 7-4 at home. … The crowd of 18,055 was the Suns’ sixth sellout of the season. … Before the game, Marquese Chriss received his award for January rookie of the month. … Ex-Suns great Shawn Marion had a courtside seat with his young son. … Williams’ mother, Jeri Williams, is the Phoenix police chief. … Phoenix is second to Golden State in fast-break points. The Suns outscored the Bulls 19-6 on fast breaks.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Complete a six-game road trip at Minnesota on Sunday.

Suns: At the Houston Rockets on Saturday night.