Bosh to work on Turner Sports’ “Players Only” broadcasts

By master February 23, 2017 8:57 pm < a min read
MIAMI (AP) — Chris Bosh is heading back to the NBA, this time as an analyst.

Turner Sports announced Thursday that Bosh will be part of its “Players Only” team of analysts for five consecutive Mondays, starting Feb. 27. Bosh will work from Turner’s studios in Atlanta, working alongside Chris Webber, Isiah Thomas and Baron Davis.

Bosh has not played an NBA game since Feb. 9, 2016. He remains under contract with the Miami Heat, though has not played this season while dealing with issues related to blood clots.

Bosh got a head start on his new job Thursday, when the 11-time All-Star appeared on Turner’s programming related to the NBA trade deadline.

