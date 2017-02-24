Bostjan Kline earns 1st World Cup win in men’s downhill

Sports Listen

KVITFJELL, Norway (AP) — Bostjan Kline earned his first career World Cup victory in a downhill on Friday, and Kjetil Jansrud finished third to move into the lead in the discipline standings.

Kline, a Slovenian skier who started fourth, finished 0.19 seconds ahead of Austrian rival Matthias Mayer, with Jansrud one-hundredth of a second further back.

Kline’s win continues a run of a different skier winning each men’s downhill this season, including the world championships.

Jansrud, from Norway, was bidding to become the first man to win six World Cups in Kvitfjell.

French skier Brice Roger crashed after landing from a jump but appeared to be unhurt.

The race was originally scheduled for Lake Louise in November, but was moved to Kvitfjell because of warm temperatures and a lack of snow in Canada.

