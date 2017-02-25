Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Bowling Green pulls away…

Bowling Green pulls away from Miami (Ohio) 70-54

By master
and The Associated Press February 25, 2017 5:48 pm < a min read
Share

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Antwon Lillard scored 16 points and Rasheed Worrell had seven of his 11 in a late game-breaking run and Bowling Green defeated Miami (Ohio) 70-54 on Saturday.

Zack Denny and Ismail Ali added 10 points apiece for the Falcons (13-16, 7-9), who swept the season series for the first time in five years.

Bowling Green led 30-24 at the half and was holding a five-point lead before Worrell completed a 3-point play with 7:11 remaining. He followed with a layup on the next possession before Lillard made a pair of free throws. Worrell capped the 9-0 run with two free throws with 5:17 to play.

White House prepping government reorg executive order

Ali, Lillard and Worrell combined for the last 31 Falcons points.

Advertisement

Michael Weathers and Abdoulaye Harouna had 16 points apiece for the Redhawks (10-19, 3-13).

Bowling Green shot 47 percent despite going 3 of 18 from 3-point range. Miami was 2 of 24 from distance.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Bowling Green pulls away…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts Air National Guard commander plants tree in Kenya

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.