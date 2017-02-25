Sports Listen

Boxing promoter, group to buy Montgomery Biscuits

By master
and The Associated Press February 25, 2017 10:41 am < a min read
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A minor league baseball team in Alabama is being sold — to a boxing promoter.

The Montgomery Advertiser (http://on.mgmadv.com/2l4GXTE ) reports the Montgomery Biscuits will be sold to a new ownership group headed by boxing promoter-television producer Lou DiBella. Team owner Sherrie Meyers and city official made the announcement Thursday at Riverwalk Stadium.

DiBella spends a lot of time in Alabama as promoter for boxer Deontay Wilder.

The sale is private and the selling amount has not been released. It will be finalized after an approval process that DiBella estimated would take about a month.

DiBella will not disclose the list of owners until the deal is finalized. The majority of the Biscuit ownership group is members of the ownership group for another minor league team, the Richmond (Virginia) Flying Squirrels.

Information from: Montgomery Advertiser, http://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com

