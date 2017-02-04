Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Boyle gets winner in…

Boyle gets winner in SO, Lightning beat Ducks 3-2

By MARK DIDTLER February 4, 2017 10:19 pm < a min read
Share

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brian Boyle scored in the fourth round of the shootout and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Saturday night.

Jonathan Drouin and Alex Killorn scored in regulation, Nikita Kucherov had two assists, and Ben Bishop made 14 saves for the Lightning, who won the shootout 3-2 and improved to 4-9-2 over the last 15 games.

Brandon Montour and Ryan Getzlaf scored for the Ducks, who are 0-1-1 on a 14-day, six-game road trip. Jonathan Bernier stopped 35 shots, and Ryan Kesler picked up two assists.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

Getzlaf got the Ducks even at 2 from the right circle 4:02 into the third.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Boyle gets winner in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended