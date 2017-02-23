Sports Listen

Brace hits 10 3s; Northeastern beats Elon, 105-104 in 2OT

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 10:26 pm < a min read
ELON, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Bolden Brace hit a school-record 10 3-pointers and scored a career-high 40 points and T.J. Williams hit a pair of free throws with seven seconds remaining in the second overtime to earn Northeastern a 105-104 upset victory over Elon in a Colonial Athletic Association battle Thursday night.

Brace scored 28 first-half points, hitting six 3-pointers before intermission. Overall he was 10 of 20 from long range but did not hit a 3-pointer in either overtime period. However, his trey with 1:46 left in regulation gave the Huskies an 81-76 advantage.

Tyler Seibring hit a jumper at the buzzer to get Elon even at 81-81 and force the first overtime.

Williams had Northeastern’s first triple double since 2006, scoring 26 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and dealing out 12 assists.

Seibring finished with 30 points for Elon (17-13, 9-8).

The Huskies had lost three straight games coming into the contest. Northeastern currently is the No. 6 seed into the CAA tournament, with the top six seeds earning a first-round bye. Northeastern completes the regular season Saturday at North Carolina-Wilmington. It will be the Huskies second meeting with the Seahawks in nine days. UNCW earned 66-65 win in Boston February 16.

