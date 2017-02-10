Jordan Spieth makes putts, beats fog in Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Sports Listen

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Spieth made the putts and beat the fog at Spyglass Hill, posting a 7-under 65 on Friday in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Spieth was at 10-under 133. He was tied for the lead with Derek Fathauer, who also was 10 under with the ninth hole to play at Pebble Beach.

Jason Day, the world’s No. 1 player, was 7 under for the day through 12 at Spyglass and was one shot behind.

The second round was suspended when fog rolled into the Monterey Peninsula, making it difficult to see more than 120 yards. Play will resume Saturday morning.

Rain has soaked all three courses and kept the first round from being completed until mid-morning Friday.

