Brantley, Chealey with double-doubles to lead Charleston

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 10:35 pm < a min read
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jarrell Brantley scored 21 points, Joe Chealey added 20 and they both had a double-double in Charleston’s 78-65 victory over Delaware on Thursday night.

Charleston (22-8, 13-4 Colonial Athletic Association) has won three straight and remains a game back of UNC Wilmington atop the conference standings. Delaware (12-18, 5-12) has lost consecutive games after winning three in a row.

Brantley and Chealey grabbed 10 rebounds apiece, and Marquise Pointer added 11 points for the Cougars, who made 25 of 29 (86 percent) free throws. Chealey also had seven assists and Brantley blocked three shots.

Cazmon Hayes scored 20 points to lead the Blue Hens.

Charleston closed the first half on an 8-2 surge and led 34-28 at the break. The Cougars opened the second half on a 20-6 run, including a Brantley dunk and capped by Pointer’s 3-pointer for a 20-point lead. Delaware pulled within 10 points but didn’t get closer.

