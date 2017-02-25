Sports Listen

Braves 7, Blue Jays 4

By master
and The Associated Press February 25, 2017 4:46 pm < a min read
Toronto Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
R.Urena ss 3 1 1 0 Incarte cf 3 0 0 0
Grr Jr. ph 2 0 0 0 Johnson cf 2 0 0 0
J.Elmre 3b 3 0 3 1 Swanson ss 2 0 1 0
C.Lopes 2b 2 0 0 0 Camargo ss 2 2 1 0
Ccliani cf 3 1 2 0 Freeman 1b 2 1 1 0
L.Thmas cf 1 0 0 0 Tsosopo 1b 3 0 0 0
R.Tllez 1b 2 2 1 0 Ma.Kemp lf 1 1 0 0
Ma.Dean 1b 1 0 0 0 Pterson lf 3 1 2 0
A.Alfrd rf 3 0 1 1 Mrkakis rf 2 0 0 0
Lveless rf 1 0 0 0 Bnfacio rf 2 1 2 2
McGuire dh 3 0 1 1 Phllips 2b 0 0 0 0
Smt Jr. lf 2 0 0 1 Pterson 2b 3 1 1 1
S.Opitz 3b 1 0 0 0 A.Grcia 3b 2 0 1 1
J.Berti 2b 3 0 0 0 Ri.Ruiz 3b 1 0 0 0
Grterol c 3 0 1 0 Flowers dh 2 0 1 1
Mnsalve c 1 0 0 0 d’Arnud pr 2 0 0 0
K.Szuki c 2 0 0 0
A.Rcker ph 1 0 1 2
Totals 34 4 10 4 Totals 35 7 11 7
Toronto 010 210 000—4
Atlanta 000 240 01x—7

E_Elmore (1). DP_Toronto 3, Atlanta 1. LOB_Toronto 7, Atlanta 11. 2B_Urena (1), Ceciliani (1), Tellez (1), Alford (1), McGuire (1), Bonifacio (1). SB_Smith Jr. (1), Berti (1), Peterson (1). CS_Elmore (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Lawrence 2 1 0 0 1 1
Harrell H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Beliveau H, 1 1-3 3 2 2 2 1
Sparkman L, 0-1 1 4 4 4 0 0
Rowley 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Borucki 1 1 0 0 1 1
Grube 1 0 0 0 0 1
Browning 1 1 1 1 1 1
Atlanta
Colon 2 3 1 1 0 1
Danks 1 1-3 3 2 2 2 1
Boyer W, 1-0 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 2
Cabrera H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 0
Morris H, 1 2 0 0 0 1 3
Jackson S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Grube (Recker).

WP_Danks.

PB_Monsalve.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Mark Wegner; Second, John Libka; Third, Ronnie Teague.

T_3:16. A_7,217

Topics:
All News Sports News
