Broner outpoints Granados in 10-round welterweight bout

By JEFF WALLNER February 19, 2017 12:04 am 1 min read
CINCINNATI (AP) — Boxing in his hometown after a tumultuous year of legal and personal troubles, Adrien “The Problem” Broner fought to a split decision over Adrian Granados in a 10-round welterweight bout Saturday night at Xavier University’s Cintas Center.

Broner (33-2, 24 KOs) had fought just once in the past 15 months. It was the four-time champion’s first fight since losing the 140-pound WBA title for failure to make weight.

He also served jail time in July after being tardy for his trial for assault and robbery charges. Broner later posted on Instagram that he was contemplating suicide.

Granados (18-5-2, 12 KOs) wanted to keep the decision out of the judges’ hands with Broner fighting in his hometown. But, two judges narrowly scored in favor of Broner, 97-93, 96-94.

Granados, a Chicago native, and Broner are close friends and former sparring partners.

In Saturday night’s co-feature, Lamont Peterson (35-3-1) returned from a 16-month layoff and took the WBA welterweight title from Russian David Avanesyan (22-2-1) in a 12-round unanimous decision

The triple-header opened with Marcus Browne improving to 19-0 with a sixth-round knockout of Thomas Williams Jr. in a light heavyweight bout. It was the 14th KO for Browne, a 2012 U.S. Olympian.

Sports News
