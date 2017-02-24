Sports Listen

Bruins-Kings Sums

By master
and The Associated Press February 24, 2017 1:27 am < a min read
Boston 1 1 2—4
Los Angeles 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Boston, Marchand 26, 3:16. 2, Los Angeles, Gravel 1 (Kempe, Martinez), 18:12 (pp). Penalties_Moore, BOS, (tripping), 16:44.

Second Period_3, Boston, Pastrnak 26 (Bergeron, Spooner), 4:43 (pp). Penalties_Clifford, LA, (tripping), 3:19; Mcquaid, BOS, (interference), 5:29; Chara, BOS, (slashing), 15:31; Marchand, BOS, (cross checking), 18:08; Mcnabb, LA, (cross checking), 18:08.

Third Period_4, Boston, Moore 9 (Mcquaid, Marchand), 18:58. 5, Boston, Krejci 15 (Krug), 19:52. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Boston 11-7-7_25. Los Angeles 10-15-3_28.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 1; Los Angeles 1 of 3.

Goalies_Boston, Khudobin 3-5-1 (28 shots-27 saves). Los Angeles, Budaj 27-20-3 (23-21).

A_18,230 (18,118). T_2:35.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Mark Wheler.

