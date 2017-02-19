Bruins-Sharks Sum

|Boston
|1
|0
|0
|1—2
|San Jose
|0
|1
|0
|0—1
First Period_1, Boston, Spooner 9 (Hayes, Mcquaid), 11:05.
Second Period_2, San Jose, Marleau 21 (Schlemko, Burns), 17:37.
Third Period_None.
Overtime_3, Boston, Marchand 25 (Krug, Bergeron), 2:36.
Shots on Goal_Boston 9-9-5-5_28. San Jose 7-16-6-1_30.
Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 1; San Jose 0 of 1.
Goalies_Boston, Rask 28-13-4 (30 shots-29 saves). San Jose, Jones 28-15-6 (28-26).
A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:36.
Referees_TJ Luxmore, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Kiel Murchison.