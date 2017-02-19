Sports Listen

Bruins-Sharks Sums

By The Associated Press February 19, 2017 11:33 pm < a min read
Boston 1 0 0 1—2
San Jose 0 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Boston, Spooner 9 (Hayes, Mcquaid), 11:05. Penalties_Chara, BOS, (cross checking), 13:13.

Second Period_2, San Jose, Marleau 21 (Schlemko, Burns), 17:37. Penalties_Burns, SJ, (interference), 10:13; Dillon, SJ, (roughing), 17:05; Nash, BOS, (roughing), 17:05.

Third Period_None. Penalties_None.

Overtime_3, Boston, Marchand 25 (Krug, Bergeron), 2:36. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Boston 9-9-5-5_28. San Jose 7-16-6-1_30.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 1; San Jose 0 of 1.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 28-13-4 (30 shots-29 saves). San Jose, Jones 28-15-6 (28-26).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:36.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Kiel Murchison.

Sports News
