Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Bruins-Stars Sum

Bruins-Stars Sum

By master
and The Associated Press February 26, 2017 3:18 pm < a min read
Share
Boston 2 2 2—6
Dallas 0 2 1—3

First Period_1, Boston, Marchand 27 (Pastrnak, Bergeron), 5:56. 2, Boston, Krejci 16 (Backes, Krug), 6:51.

Second Period_3, Dallas, Klingberg 10 (Shore, Hudler), 4:40. 4, Dallas, Hudler 3 (Seguin, Ja.Benn), 11:49 (pp). 5, Boston, Vatrano 10 (Miller, Spooner), 14:41. 6, Boston, Bergeron 15 (Chara, Marchand), 15:21.

Third Period_7, Boston, Bergeron 16 (Marchand, Krug), 7:48. 8, Dallas, Seguin 22 (Klingberg, Sharp), 13:00. 9, Boston, Spooner 10 (Pastrnak, Krug), 14:23 (pp).

Sponsored content: Agency managers surveyed, many unsure about data storage or how to improve it. Learn more in our next generation data center survey.

Shots on Goal_Boston 9-10-9_28. Dallas 5-18-13_36.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 2; Dallas 1 of 2.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 29-14-4 (36 shots-33 saves). Dallas, Lehtonen 14-19-6 (28-22).

A_18,006 (18,532). T_2:35.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Mike Leggo. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Brian Mach.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Bruins-Stars Sum
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts Air National Guard commander plants tree in Kenya

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.