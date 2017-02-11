Sports Listen

Bryant handles St. Francis Brooklyn 80-69

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 7:36 pm < a min read
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Nisre Zouzoua scored 17 points, Marcel Pettway added 14 points and nine rebounds, and all five Bulldogs starters scored in double figures as Bryant handed St. Francis Brooklyn its 12th straight loss on Saturday, 80-69.

Bosko Kostur scored 13 points, Ikenna Ndugba had 12 and Adam Grant 11 for Bryant (9-18, 6-8 Northeast), which snapped a three-game skid.

St. Francis Brooklyn (4-23, 2-12) led 14-12 with 13:00 left in the first half, but Bryant used a 34-10 run over the next 12 minutes to take a 46-24 lead and led 46-29 at halftime.

The Terriers cut it to seven with 5:01 left when Yunus Hopkinson’s 3-pointer made it 64-57, but Bryant answered with five quick points, and the lead remained in double digits the rest of the way.

Glenn Sanabria led St. Francis Brooklyn with 15 points, and Rasheem Dunn went 10 of 12 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Sports News
