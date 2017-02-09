Sports Listen

Bryce scores 19, leads UNC Wilmington over James Madison

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 9:20 pm < a min read
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — C.J. Bryce scored 19 points and UNC Wilmington cruised to an 88-73 victory over James Madison on Thursday night for its sixth straight win in the series.

UNC Wilmington (22-4, 11-2 Colonial Athletic Association) has won two straight since snapping a two-game skid, and has a one-game lead over Charleston atop the conference standings. James Madison (7-19, 5-8) has lost six of its last seven games.

Bryce was 8 of 13 from the floor. Denzel Ingram added 15 points and made four 3-pointers for the Seahawks, who shot 31 of 56 (55 percent) and 13 of 24 (54 percent) from long range.

Paulius Satkus, Shakir Brown, and Dimitrije Cabarkapa scored 13 points apiece to lead the Dukes.

The Seahawks had a double-digit lead about four minute in, sparking a 30-14 run and a 47-24 at halftime lead. James Madison pulled within 15 points with 17 minutes left but didn’t get closer.

Sports News
The Associated Press

