Bucknell beats Boston U 88-66 behind Foulland’s 20 points

BOSTON (AP) — Nana Foulland scored 20 points, Kimbal Mackenzie had 17 with three 3-pointers and Bucknell beat Boston University 86-66 on Sunday to take a two-game lead in Patriot League standings and clinch at least a share of the regular-season title with two games to play.

Zach Thomas scored 15 with three 3s and seven rebounds and Stephen Brown had 14 points and five assists for the defending league champion Bucknell (21-8, 13-3), which has won 21 games in a season for the 12th time in school history and fourth time in the last seven years.

Mackenzie’s jumper capped a 20-4 run and Bucknell extended a 39-32 halftime lead to 59-36 while the Terriers went scoreless for nearly 3½ minutes. Nate Jones’ 3 with 1:25 left made it a 20-point game, 83-63.

Mackenzie’s 3-pointer put Bucknell up for good 7-5 amid Bucknell’s 21-9 opening run.

The Bison made 12 of 22 from behind the arc (54.5 percent) while the Terriers hit just 4 of 16.

Kyle Foreman scored 16 points off the bench for Boston U (16-12, 11-5), which saw its four-game win streak end.