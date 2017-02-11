Bucks-Pacers, Box

Beasley 3-8 0-0 7, Snell 4-5 1-2 13, Antetokounmpo 4-9 12-14 20, Maker 4-8 1-2 12, Dellavedova 2-6 3-4 9, Teletovic 6-10 2-3 19, Monroe 6-8 5-6 17, Brogdon 5-14 5-6 17, Vaughn 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 35-73 29-37 116.
George 4-11 3-3 13, Miles 8-16 1-1 23, Turner 4-12 10-11 18, Allen 2-3 0-2 4, Teague 1-2 0-0 2, Robinson 1-4 0-0 2, Seraphin 3-5 0-0 6, Jefferson 4-6 0-0 8, Stuckey 1-4 3-3 6, Ellis 7-10 3-4 18. Totals 35-73 20-24 100.
|Milwaukee
|29
|33
|26
|28—116
|Indiana
|22
|30
|22
|26—100
3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 17-31 (Teletovic 5-9, Snell 4-5, Maker 3-5, Dellavedova 2-3, Brogdon 2-6, Beasley 1-1, Antetokounmpo 0-1, Vaughn 0-1), Indiana 10-22 (Miles 6-11, George 2-3, Stuckey 1-2, Ellis 1-3, Turner 0-3). Fouled Out_George. Rebounds_Milwaukee 37 (Monroe, Antetokounmpo 8), Indiana 36 (George 8). Assists_Milwaukee 28 (Antetokounmpo 10), Indiana 19 (Turner, Teague 6). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 18, Indiana 25. Technicals_Milwaukee defensive three second, Milwaukee team. A_17,923 (18,165).
