Bulls’ Wade out vs. Warriors with upper respiratory illness

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 10:03 pm < a min read
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Dwyane Wade is out for the Chicago Bulls’ game at Golden State on Wednesday night with an upper respiratory illness.

He also missed the morning shootaround ahead of the game against the Warriors, a team against which he averages 27.3 points for his career — his highest scoring against any opponent. Wade didn’t come with the team to Oracle Arena.

It is the fifth game Wade has missed this season, his first with the Bulls. He is averaging 19.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

Jimmy Butler missed his third straight game with a bruised right heel.

